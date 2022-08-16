Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,690. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.