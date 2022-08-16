Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 212 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $357.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,599 shares of company stock worth $3,458,047 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.