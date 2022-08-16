Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

USMV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,300 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

