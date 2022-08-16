Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,894,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,861. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

