Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 4,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

