Wrapmanager Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,896. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

