Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $5,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,910. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,934 shares of company stock worth $60,491,495 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

