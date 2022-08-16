X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $384.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

