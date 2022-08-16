Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 83325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South Property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

