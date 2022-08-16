Xaya (CHI) Price Tops $0.0950 on Top Exchanges

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $13,655.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.10 or 0.07880419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00171708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00253259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00684307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00570148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005447 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

