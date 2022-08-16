XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) vs. Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Financial Survey

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XOS and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 246.19%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 65.13 $23.40 million ($0.20) -10.05 Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.13 $495.00 million $0.79 8.96

This table compares XOS and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% Garrett Motion 10.52% -74.84% 11.95%

Summary

XOS beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

