Yield Guild Games Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $82.78 million and $14.00 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036991 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
