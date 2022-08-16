Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $45.78

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.78, but opened at $44.55. Zai Lab shares last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.