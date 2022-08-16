Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $45.78

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.78, but opened at $44.55. Zai Lab shares last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.
Zai Lab Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.