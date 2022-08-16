Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

