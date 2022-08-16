Zebi Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $480.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $135,524.47 and approximately $480.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036991 BTC.
About Zebi Token
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,242,884,113 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,792,412 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.