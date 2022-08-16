Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. AerCap makes up about 0.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 577,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 9,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.