Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 2.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Aramark worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $141,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Aramark Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,860. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

