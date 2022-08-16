Zenyatta Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 19,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

