Zeusshield Market Cap Hits $142,994.11 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $142,994.11 and approximately $8,967.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

