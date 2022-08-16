Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,742,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,376,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 591.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 521,901 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,298 shares of company stock worth $1,053,062. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

