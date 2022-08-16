Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading 8.6% Higher

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $30.99. 13,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 279,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $600.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
