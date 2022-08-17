0x Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.84 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $310.90 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128830 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035864 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067702 BTC.
0x Coin Profile
ZRX is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
0x Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.