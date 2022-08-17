1,016 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 187,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 318,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.14. 11,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

