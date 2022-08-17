10,849 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 222,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,035 shares of company stock worth $498,139. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.