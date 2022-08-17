1,098,831 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,098,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,466,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. 20,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

