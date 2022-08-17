11,785 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

