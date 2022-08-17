1,278 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 37.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is 39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

