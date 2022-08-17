14,416 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.