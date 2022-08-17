15,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 329,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 150,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

