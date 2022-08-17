15,864 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 127,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.