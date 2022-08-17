16,517 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

