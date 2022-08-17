17,002 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after buying an additional 149,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 293,258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,186,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 273,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ALGM stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

