17,302 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EMO opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

