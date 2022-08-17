174,950 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

