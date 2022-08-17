20,237 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Evercore ISI cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Tellurian Stock Performance

About Tellurian

Tellurian stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.20. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

