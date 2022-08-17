20,361 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. 394,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06.

