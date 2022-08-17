2,482 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

