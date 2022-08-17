2,676 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7,377.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 260,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

