2,680 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

HES opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

