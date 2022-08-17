2,900 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 468.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

