30,297 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.53.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.