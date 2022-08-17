3,042 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.