3,145 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $357.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

