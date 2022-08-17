31,784 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $17,461,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,498. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

