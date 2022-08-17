3,442 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

