35,755 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $8,561,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

