360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.38 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

