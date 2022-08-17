36,104 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 400,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.