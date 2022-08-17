366 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $223,388,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,935. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,029,375. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.