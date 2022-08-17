38,107 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,107 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

SWN opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

